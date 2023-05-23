Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $251.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

