Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.