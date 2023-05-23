Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

