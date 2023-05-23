PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $13.54 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 5.9% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $13,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 89,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 114,432 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,133,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,631,000 after acquiring an additional 39,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,432,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,623,000 after acquiring an additional 63,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RY shares. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

NYSE RY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.95. The stock had a trading volume of 269,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average is $98.03.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.992 dividend. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

