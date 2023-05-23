PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $2.23 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

PBA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.07. 285,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.23). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.493 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

