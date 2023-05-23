PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Increases Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares during the quarter. Stantec accounts for about 3.0% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.13% of Stantec worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,051,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 719,853 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,223,000 after purchasing an additional 327,185 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $11,834,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $7,543,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE STN traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $58.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,912. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $832.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.12 million. Research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STN. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

About Stantec

(Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.