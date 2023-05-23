PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,260 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $748.85 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.85%.

CPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

