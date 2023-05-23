PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $1.85 Million in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 427,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,172. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,233 shares of company stock valued at $21,431,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also

