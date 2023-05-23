PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 87,450 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 113,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 151,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.74. 4,645,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,828,525. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 296.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

GOLD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

