PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 146,905 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) by 293.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,905 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Ero Copper worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of ERO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. 43,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,242. Ero Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Ero Copper Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

