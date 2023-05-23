PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 94,290 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,290 shares during the quarter. GFL Environmental comprises about 2.4% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.06% of GFL Environmental worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 129.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GFL. TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

Shares of GFL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.84. 653,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,691. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $38.26.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.82%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

