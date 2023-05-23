PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,000 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,483,000. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $454.75. 366,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,133. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $471.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.44. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

