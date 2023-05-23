PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 13,660 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,660 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,538 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Progressive by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,689,000 after acquiring an additional 914,723 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Progressive by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after acquiring an additional 799,553 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,698,000 after acquiring an additional 781,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $133.83. 1,020,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,255. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.08. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $108.64 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.13.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

