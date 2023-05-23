PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 5,150 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 1.6% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 31.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,425 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $634,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 99.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,944,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.0 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,833. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.