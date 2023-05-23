PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 426,260 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 225.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 924.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Pi Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE EXK traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. 749,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,674. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.02. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.