PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,606 shares during the quarter. Docebo makes up about 1.3% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Docebo worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

DCBO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,666. Docebo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

