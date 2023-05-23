Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Stock Price Down 6%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.97 and last traded at $23.31. 156,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 451,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust which owns and operates single-tenant industrial and office properties. Peakstone Realty Trust is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

