Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 259 ($3.22) price objective on the oil production company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 96.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.61) price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance

GKP stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 131.80 ($1.64). 1,400,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,440. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 185.01. The stock has a market cap of £285.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.26, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.37. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.60 ($1.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 321 ($3.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.35.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

