Perceptive Advisors Llc Purchases 27,300 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 27,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $139,776.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,916,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,814,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 25,200 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $116,424.00.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SLNO stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 208,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,472. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. Equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 69,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc operates as clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. It focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

