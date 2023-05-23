Peter J. Manning Sells 550 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $40,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $400,193.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

SAFT stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.65. 58,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,821. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average is $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $99.75.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,135,000 after buying an additional 173,482 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,501,000 after buying an additional 95,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,500,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,143,000 after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

