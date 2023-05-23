Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PECO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.45. 577,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,376. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 238.30%.

In other news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,530.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 58,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

