Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Head to Head Contrast

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) and Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Piedmont Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Piedmont Lithium N/A -12.77% -12.21%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$12.98 million N/A N/A

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Piedmont Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atlas Energy Solutions and Piedmont Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11 Piedmont Lithium 0 0 6 0 3.00

Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $24.44, indicating a potential upside of 37.87%. Piedmont Lithium has a consensus target price of $123.60, indicating a potential upside of 113.95%. Given Piedmont Lithium’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Piedmont Lithium is more favorable than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Piedmont Lithium on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana. The company is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

