Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.93. 95,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,343,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $860.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 59,113 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,110,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 394,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 50,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

