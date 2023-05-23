Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,923,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 12,106,773 shares.The stock last traded at $23.13 and had previously closed at $23.26.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,343,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,099. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Pinterest by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Pinterest by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

