Piper Jaffray Companies Initiates Coverage on ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACNB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACNB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ACNB in a research report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

ACNB Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.36. ACNB has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.51.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.08 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 33.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. ACNB’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett D. Fulk acquired 912 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $26,010.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,931 shares in the company, valued at $55,072.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,940 shares of company stock worth $56,419. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACNB

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ACNB by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in ACNB by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ACNB by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ACNB by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

