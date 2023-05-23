Piper Sandler Boosts Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target to $19.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IRWD opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $191,071.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,378.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $33,419.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $191,071.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,378.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,377 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 179,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 29,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

