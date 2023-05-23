Pocket Network Price Tops $0.0371 (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Pocket Network has a market cap of $37.80 million and $340,166.08 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

