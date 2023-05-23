Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.00

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.00 and last traded at C$24.78, with a volume of 42416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Pollard Banknote Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$661.42 million, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

Pollard Banknote ( TSE:PBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 0.8849558 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

