PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.04

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.04 and last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 10400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$400.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.60.

PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that PolyMet Mining Corp. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

