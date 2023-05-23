PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Capitalization of $488,817.59

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $488,817.59 and approximately $20.78 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00335537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012910 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018721 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000808 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000665 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003652 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,315,657 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

