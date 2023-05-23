PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.65

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01), with a volume of 14846988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.66 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a current ratio of 18.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.67.

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, integrates, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG), a proprietary advanced thermal conversion technology that converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

