PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $27.00. 435,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,342,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.