ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.34

Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 24240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ProAssurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ProAssurance Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56.

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -399.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 337,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 39,997 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ProAssurance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

