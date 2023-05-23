PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT):
- 5/18/2023 – PTC Therapeutics had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..
- 5/18/2023 – PTC Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2023 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $36.00 to $43.00.
- 5/18/2023 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00.
- 5/18/2023 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $57.00.
- 5/17/2023 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $37.00.
- 5/8/2023 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $64.00.
- 4/28/2023 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $48.00 to $51.00.
- 4/28/2023 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $67.00.
- 4/18/2023 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $65.00.
PTC Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $59.84.
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 189,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $7,707,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,109,000 after buying an additional 58,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter.
PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)
- Doximity is an Overlooked Medical Ecosystem AI Play
- Key Terms You Need to Know When Trading Low-Float Stocks
- 2 Cheap Stocks And 1 Cheap Sector The Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Reasons Royal Caribbean Stock Can Keep Floating Higher
- Can IonQ Be the Leader in Quantum Computing as a Service?
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.