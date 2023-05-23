PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT):

5/18/2023 – PTC Therapeutics had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

5/18/2023 – PTC Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $36.00 to $43.00.

5/18/2023 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00.

5/18/2023 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $57.00.

5/17/2023 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $37.00.

5/8/2023 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $64.00.

4/28/2023 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $48.00 to $51.00.

4/28/2023 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $67.00.

4/18/2023 – PTC Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $65.00.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

In related news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $680,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $38,093.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,595 shares of company stock worth $7,968,916 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 189,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $7,707,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,109,000 after buying an additional 58,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Further Reading

