Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 1.9 %
PIM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.11. 74,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,338. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
