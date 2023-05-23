Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

PIM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.11. 74,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,338. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

