Quantum Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $560.18 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.18 and $252.54 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00025251 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017866 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,158.56 or 1.00028726 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

