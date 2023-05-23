Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 819 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after purchasing an additional 206,004 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 157,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE IP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,697 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.