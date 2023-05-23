Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.19. The stock had a trading volume of 258,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,287. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

