Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $208.02. 118,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,854. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.35.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

