Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. 794,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

