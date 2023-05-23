Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $248,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,171,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,686,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $171.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

