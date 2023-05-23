Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 338.0% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPLG stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.10. 596,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,754. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.