Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up about 1.1% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in MetLife by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 61,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MetLife Trading Down 0.1 %

MET has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.31. The company had a trading volume of 667,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,802. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average is $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.