Ravencoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.24 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $278.95 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,560,647,041 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

