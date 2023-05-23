Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,590 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 133,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS VSGX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.43. 97,804 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

