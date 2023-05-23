Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,788 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.8% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $326.07. The stock had a trading volume of 302,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,968. The company has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

