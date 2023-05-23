Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Invests $42,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $91,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
VV traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.58. 40,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,251. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $197.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.55.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
