Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Invests $600,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 85,982 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 1623 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Visa by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 79,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,225,477 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $47,402,000 after purchasing an additional 143,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $5.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.86. 2,460,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,973,189. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $423.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.