Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Texas Instruments Stock Performance
Shares of TXN traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.70. 1,061,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,022,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.38 and its 200 day moving average is $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30.
Texas Instruments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.
Texas Instruments Company Profile
Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.
