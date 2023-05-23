Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Makes New $8.31 Million Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 202,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC owned 4.15% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVES. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,321,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $42.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,494. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $259.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.